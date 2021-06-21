Veteran-led 42-tap brewpub set to open in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mr Brews Taphouse, a Wisconsin-based bar franchise dedicated to honoring vets and first responders, is set to open a Mesa location on June 23.

The brewpub features 42 beer taps, an homage to legendary Arizona State University football player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, whose number was 42.

“’42 lager’ is our 42nd tap handle,” said John Milleson, the local franchisee. “We're going to give a portion of the proceeds from each one of those beers, each beer that we sell, to the Pat Tillman Foundation.”

The 3,026-square-foot craft brewpub and restaurant fills the space vacated by Barro’s Pizza at 1113 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa.

The Mesa location is the second Arizona iteration of the brand. The Chandler location, though, rebranded itself to Brews Burger Joint and opted out of the name and franchise rights.

