CANYON LAKE, AZ - The family of a Mesa man, who has not been seen since he capsized his kayak last month, is holding out hope for a miracle.

23-year-old Omar Linares visited Canyon Lake with two friends on February 19. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, he fell into the water after his kayak capsized amid high winds and rough water.

"We just want some type of closure," said Omar's sister, Melissa Linares. "Any answers."

Linares described her brother as having a big smile and a big heart. He lived in Mesa and had just started a new job.

"He was adventurous, he had a lot of friends," said Linares.

MCSO search teams have visited Canyon Lake several times, with the most recent full-scale search taking place just last Friday. So far, his body has not been found.

While deputies note the water in some spots is more than a hundred feet deep, Linares hopes that somehow, somewhere, her brother is still alive.

"He's not the type to just give up," Linares said. "I don't know what happened out there, none of us will ever know, but for it being this long, we just have that little bit of hope."

The family just wants to find closure.

"None of us are holding up...good," Linares said. "We try, but I think it's when the night comes it hits."

Linares told ABC15 her brother, Omar, leaves behind a six-month-old son.