Two men arrested in Mesa for allegedly using smoke shop as illegal drug operation

MESA, AZ — Two men are facing charges after an investigation led to a drug bust at a Mesa smoke shop.

On Monday, Mesa police officials announced the arrest of 29-year-old Davonte Williams and 31-year-old Casey Thornton.

After a six-month investigation, Mesa PD arrested the two for several felony charges in connection to illegal drugs and distribution.

Authorities say the men used the Green Trail Smoke shop in Mesa to front the crimes.

Mesa PD, with the help of the East Valley Drug Enforcement Task Force and the department's Organized Crime Section- Narcotic Unit, was able to gather enough evidence through undercover operations and surveillance tactics to arrest Thornton and Williams.

During the investigation, police seized multiple illegal items including drugs worth about $285,000:

-19 handguns

-4 rifles

-Methamphetamine: 91.62 grams

-Fentanyl: 24,937.6 pills

-Cocaine: 74.6 grams

-Morphine: 5 syringes- liquid

-Marijuana: 61 pounds

-Marijuana gummies: 125.5 grams

-Cartridges: 600+ vape pen cartridges with THC

-Miscellaneous Prescriptions: 20.1 gram pills