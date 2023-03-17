Two injured after airplane crashes while landing on runway at Falcon Field in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Officials say two people are injured after a plane crashed while landing at Falcon Field Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m.

Mesa officials say they first received a report of two airplanes colliding midair, but confirmed that it was not a midair crash.

Officials on scene confirmed the first airplane landed without incident, while the second plane crashed while landing.

A witness described the sound of the incident as a "car crash."

The plane, which has "U.S. Air Force" labeling on the side, shows severe damage to the tail of the aircraft.

The two individuals' injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to officials.

Multiple fire crews were seen responding to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.