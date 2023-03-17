Two injured after airplane crashes while landing on runway at Falcon Field in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Officials say two people are injured after a plane crashed while landing at Falcon Field Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m.
Mesa officials say they first received a report of two airplanes colliding midair, but confirmed that it was not a midair crash.
Officials on scene confirmed the first airplane landed without incident, while the second plane crashed while landing.
A witness described the sound of the incident as a "car crash."
The plane, which has "U.S. Air Force" labeling on the side, shows severe damage to the tail of the aircraft.
The two individuals' injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to officials.
Multiple fire crews were seen responding to the incident.
