One dead, two hurt after house fire near Main Street and Sossaman Road in East Valley

MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two people are hurt after a house fire in Mesa Thursday.

Rural Metro fire officials say they were called to a fire near Main Street and Sossaman Road around 11:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a home on fire, and initial reports said as many as three people were trapped in the home.

Crews made contact with a man and woman who had reportedly attempted to go into the home. Both were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A few hours later, fire officials said they located the remains of a woman who had not been found while fighting the blaze earlier.

It is believed the woman tried getting into the home as the fire was consuming the home to try and find a dog.

It's not known if the dog survived. The woman has not yet been identified.

Officials say the home experienced heavy damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.