MESA, AZ — Two people were taken to a hospital after a truck crashed into a Mesa building Thursday.

Mesa police say the truck crashed into the business near Baseline and Power roads while two employees were inside.

They were both taken to the hospital. One of them suffered a possible broken leg while the other is said to have minor injuries, police say.

Mesa PD

The driver is being evaluated by police for possible impairment.

No further details have been released.