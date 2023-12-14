Tuition-free preschools coming to Mesa under new agreement

MESA, AZ — Mesa Public Schools has announced a plan to bring multiple tuition-free preschools to the city.

District officials announced Thursday morning that an agreement was reached to create Bezos Academy schools on three existing school campuses.



Bezos Academy Mesa – Greenfield Estates will be located at Sandra Day O’Connor Elementary School (4840 E Adobe St.)

Bezos Academy Mesa – Meadowville will be located at Charles F. Poston Junior High School (2433 E Adobe St.)

Bezos Academy Mesa – Adobe Hills will be located at Fremont Junior High School (1001 N Power Rd.)

“Having Bezos Academy preschools on three of our campuses will introduce students and families to our schools while building a strong foundation in future learning,” said Dr. Andi Fourlis, the Superintendent of Mesa Public Schools, in a news release.

The Montessori-inspired preschools will each feature three classrooms and will offer full-day, year-round preschool for nearly 200 3- to 5-year-olds.

Bezos Academy, which was founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, covers all expenses for these programs, according to Mesa Public Schools. Families in the programs will not have to pay for them.

Families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level per year for a family of four are eligible to apply.

The schools are set to open in 2025 after construction is completed and enrollment will be through a lottery-based process.

These will be Bezos Academy's first schools in the state of Arizona, but schools are currently open in five other states.

More information can be found here.