Troopers use Taser on man who fought them at scene of Mesa crash

MESA, AZ — A man was subdued with a Taser after approaching Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at a crash scene in Mesa.

The incident occurred near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Mesa Drive Thursday morning.

DPS says troopers were investigating a single vehicle that had crashed into a wall when they realized the vehicle was unoccupied and reported stolen out of Phoenix.

A man reportedly approached the troopers from the Mesa Drive overpass, acting “erratic” and fighting with troopers. He was placed in handcuffs but took off running.

Troopers used a Taser to take the man into custody before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

DPS says the man gave them multiple different names and will be booked into jail on multiple charges including forgery, trespassing, and resisting arrest.