Toddler, woman hospitalized after crash in Mesa near Val Vista Dr and McKellips Rd

MESA, AZ — A toddler and a woman are injured after a crash in Mesa Friday.

At about 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Val Vista Drive and McKellips Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a truck.

Mesa police officials say it was a car into a large commercial truck.

There were two people inside the car, a woman and a two-year-old. They both had to be cut out from the wreckage and were taken to Banner Desert Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The driver of the truck was evaluated and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No further details have been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.