Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Toddler, woman hospitalized after crash in Mesa near Val Vista Dr and McKellips Rd

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Val Vista McKellips crash 5-26-2023
Posted at 6:35 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 21:48:40-04

MESA, AZ — A toddler and a woman are injured after a crash in Mesa Friday.

At about 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Val Vista Drive and McKellips Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a truck.

Mesa police officials say it was a car into a large commercial truck.

There were two people inside the car, a woman and a two-year-old. They both had to be cut out from the wreckage and were taken to Banner Desert Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The driver of the truck was evaluated and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No further details have been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find where to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee Wednesday & Thursday on ION!