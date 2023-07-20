Three people rescued from third-alarm apartment fire in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Three people, including two children, were rescued from a third-alarm apartment fire in Mesa by firefighters on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near Broadway and Dobson roads around 1 p.m.

An adult and two children were trapped in a bedroom on the second floor of an apartment building when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the second-floor window where the family was trapped and pulled them to safety.

The Tempe Fire Department also assisted Mesa firefighters and police in this incident.

No serious injuries were reported in this fire. The cause is under investigation.