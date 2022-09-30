Three Mesa children missing after leaving Rhodes Junior High School

MESA — Three children have been reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning, according to Mesa police.

The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen this morning just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.

Police believe all three left together on foot.

Families have told police that they are concerned for their welfares as each have been diagnosed with various mental disorders.

Taylor was last seen wearing a light blue Nike shirt, black shorts with a white strips, white socks and black slides. He is about 5'2" and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hensley-Pavich was last seen wearing a gray shirt with writing, black pants and black Vans. He is about 5'1" and 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Whittaker was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball hat and red and white shoes. He is about 5'11" and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mesa police ask that anyone with information contacts Investigator Silva at 480-644-2211.