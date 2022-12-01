Three girls missing from Mesa group home

MESA — Mesa police say three girls are missing from a group home near Crimson and Guadalupe roads.

The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental illnesses and none are believed to have taken their medications with them.

The missing girls are 15-year-old Crimson Torres, 15-year-old Khyil Voss and 16-year-old Kimberly Crandall.

Torres is described as 5'8" tall and 190 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants.

Voss is described as 5'3" tall and 149 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

Crandall is described as 5'4" and 146 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and dark jeans.

The Mesa Police Department asks that anyone with information contact (480) 644-2211.