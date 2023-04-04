Three bodies found inside Mesa apartment Monday evening

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say three bodies were found inside of an apartment after reports of a shooting call Monday evening.

Officials say it happened near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road just after 7:30 p.m.

According to police, officers were directed to an apartment by a caller and found three people deceased.

Mesa Police are working a crime scene in the area of 600 W 8th Avenue. Three people found deceased in an apartment. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/kQlgJzZkbk — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 4, 2023

No others details have been given. Police ask the public to stay off the area.

The victim's identities have not been released, no suspects have been located.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

