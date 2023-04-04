Watch Now
Three bodies found inside Mesa apartment Monday evening

Mesa police say three bodies were found inside of an apartment after reports of a shooting call Monday evening.
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say three bodies were found inside of an apartment after reports of a shooting call Monday evening.

Officials say it happened near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road just after 7:30 p.m.

According to police, officers were directed to an apartment by a caller and found three people deceased.

No others details have been given. Police ask the public to stay off the area.

The victim's identities have not been released, no suspects have been located.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest.

