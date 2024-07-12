Thousands without power near where a large fire sparked in east Mesa

MESA, AZ — Thousands of customers are without power in east Mesa after a large fire sparked nearby.

Just before 5 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of University Drive and Crismon Road for a fire that is believed to have started due to downed power lines, according to Rural Metro.

Officials say residents in the immediate area were evacuated and one home was destroyed while a second home suffered significant damage.

Around the same time as the fire, a large power outage was reported impacting thousands of customers.

According to the Salt River Project (SRP) power outage map, more than 5,000 customers were without power by 6 p.m. The estimated time for restoration is 7:45 p.m.

Officials have not clarified if the fire and power outages are related.

ABC15 is working to get more information on the power outage. In the meantime, we have a list of locations people can go to escape the heat during these triple-digit temperatures.