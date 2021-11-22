Thousands in need receive free turkeys across the Valley ahead of Thanksgiving

MESA, AZ — Thanksgiving is just days away and the need across the Valley is great.

All day Monday thousands waited in long lines to get a free turkey.

"It is a huge help and a huge relief. I am actually on leave from work right now, and I’ve got five kiddos that we’ve got to feed. So it’s huge," said one mother.

The United Food Bank distributed roughly 2,000 frozen birds along with other food items at the Mesa Convention Center on Monday. The event was the only one this Thanksgiving week.

"This meal means I don’t have to struggle and worry about where it’s going to come from," said another woman.

There are additional events going on around the Valley in the lead-up to turkey day. Check out the details below.

ST. MARY'S FOOD BANK

St. Mary's is giving away birds Monday through Wednesday.

You can get a free turkey at 3131 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix.

The giveaway is happening Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday it will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

F.O.R. MARICOPA FOOD BANK

In Pinal County, the F.O.R. Maricopa Food Bank is holding a turkey giveaway Tuesday, November 23 from noon to 3 p.m., at 19428 N Maricopa Rd, Maricopa, AZ 85139.

They ask that you bring an ID, proof of address, and mask.