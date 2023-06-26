Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Teen street racers in Mesa detained by DPS troopers after use of grappler tool

One of the drivers struck a pedestrian and fled the scene
DPS - Mesa grappler
AZ DPS, Twitter
DPS - Mesa grappler
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 18:48:55-04

MESA, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two 17-year-old boys were involved in street racing and an intersection takeover in Mesa earlier this month.

On June 10, officials say they responded to multiple intersection takeovers across the Valley.

In one incident, the driver of a vehicle involved in a Mesa street racing incident hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

According to DPS officials, crews from Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe police departments assisted that night.

The driver from the Mesa incident was later found and troopers "successfully deployed the Grappler Police Bumper", which caught one of the vehicle's rear tires.

The car came to a safe stop and two 17-year-old boys, the driver and passenger, were detained and cited for street racing. The vehicle was also impounded, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!