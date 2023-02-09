Watch Now
Teen arrested for shooting death in Mesa Sunday night

Mesa Police Department
Posted at 1:50 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 15:58:32-05

MESA, AZ — A teen has been arrested in connection to a recent murder in Mesa.

On Sunday evening, Mesa police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road for reports of a person down.

When officers arrived, they located 24-year-old Marquis Johnson with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, detectives learned Johnson and a friend were standing on the corner when they thought they heard a gunshot.

At that point, police say three males and a female appeared on the sidewalk close to where they heard the shot. The group began walking toward Johnson and words were exchanged, which led to a fight.

When Johnson's friend tried to help him, a 17-year-old male, pointed a gun at both of them, police said.

The group then ran off, but shortly after, the 17-year-old turned around and fired several shots, striking Johnson.

Detectives were later able to identify the group and detained them all. Following police interviews, the 17-year-old was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

No other details have been released.

