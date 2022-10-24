Teen accidentally fires weapon, killing woman near Superstition Springs Mall

MESA, AZ — A 20-year-old woman has died after she was "accidentally/negligently" shot by a teen Monday afternoon, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Officials say a 16-year-old shot the woman inside of a vehicle near US 60 and Power Road at the Superstition Springs Mall.

Police say the teen "accidentally/negligently" fired a handgun, striking the woman in the front seat.

According to police, the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police have not identified the victim or the alleged shooter.

Officials say the teen was taken into custody, it is unknown if the teen will face any charges.