Suspect who escaped Mesa PD custody dies in crash while driving stolen motorcycle

MESA, AZ — Authorities say a suspect who escaped from Mesa police custody has died after being involved in a crash while driving a stolen motorcycle this week.

On Tuesday, police say 25-year-old Anthony Rosales was involved in a crash near Recker and Broadway roads.

Rosales was driving a stolen motorcycle heading westbound on Broadway when he ran a red light, according to police.

Another vehicle was trying to make a left turn heading east on Broadway when Rosales collided with it.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said Rosales was sought after escaping from Mesa police's custody earlier this month while he was being booked into the department's detention facility and was wearing handcuffs.

A spokesperson for Mesa PD said Rosales had been arrested for shoplifting, and also had drug warrants.

He was being booked into Mesa's basement jail when the arresting officer left Rosales in a caged holding area and went to get paperwork from his car.

The other driver involved in Tuesday's crash was not hurt.