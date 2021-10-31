Suspect taken into custody after pursuit along I-10, US60 with children in the vehicle

MESA, AZ — A pursuit suspect connected to a domestic violence incident in Mesa has been taken into custody.

Mesa police say the incident started as a domestic violence situation at Mesa High School between a male and a female. At some point, Mesa police say the male left in a vehicle with two small children in the car.

The vehicle was eventually spotted on the US60 headed west and a pursuit was initiated. DPS assisted Mesa police in the pursuit and was able to stop the vehicle near US60 and Mill Avenue in Tempe after the suspect made his way to Phoenix and then turned back around headed east.

The suspect was taken into custody after stopping on the US60 around 9 p.m. Friday. Mesa police say the children were not harmed.

The relationship between the man and the children is unknown and it's unclear if he had custody rights at the time.

Details on the domestic violence incident in Mesa have not been released.

Traffic is heavily restricted on the US60 eastbound near Mill Avenue.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information.