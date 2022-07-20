Watch Now
Stolen vehicle suspect hospitalized after being taken into custody by Mesa PD

US 60 Country Club closure
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 20, 2022
MESA, AZ — A stolen vehicle suspect has been hospitalized after being taken into custody by Mesa police Wednesday afternoon.

Mesa police say traffic was stopped on Country Club Road near Juanita because of a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle.

They say one of the three people in the car was hit with a "less lethal bean bag," and was taken to the hospital.

All three of the people in the car have reportedly been taken into custody.

There's no word on when the road will be reopened or the person's condition.

