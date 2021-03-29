Star fitness trainer Chris Powell launches international movement in hometown of Mesa

Many of us first got to know Chris Powell through ABC's hit show, "Extreme Makeover Weight Loss Edition."

On Monday, the Mesa native and Arizona State University graduate will officially launch his "Move ONE Million" campaign. The non-profit encourages movement as a form of mental and physical wellness through short, choreographed routines that users around the world can follow through an app.

Danielle Lerner is getting an inside look at the campaign and more in a one-on-one interview with Powell, tonight on ABC15 News at 10.

"More people are sedentary than ever, we are more divided than ever, just because of the times, these crazy times, and so I thought, what can I do to just start people moving and also to bring people together?" said Powell.

Powell is partnering with Mesa Public Schools, the City of Mesa, and other local organizations for the big launch.