Several Pinal County Sheriff's deputies involved in crash with pursuit suspect in East Valley

The crash was a result of a pursuit by Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 4:59 PM, Nov 21, 2023
MESA, AZ — A pursuit involving Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies ended in a crash Tuesday.

According to PCSO, deputies were searching for a violent suspect connected to a domestic violence incident that occurred in San Tan Valley.

The suspect was located in Mesa Tuesday afternoon and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly rammed a PCSO vehicle and then went the wrong way in traffic to crash head-on into a second PCSO vehicle. That crash also caused damage to a third PCSO vehicle.

The pursuit ended at a roundabout near Apache Trail and Superstition Boulevard and the suspect was taken into custody.

No serious injuries have been reported. The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

PCSO is continuing its investigation into this incident.

