MESA, AZ — Scottsdale police officers were involved in a shooting in Mesa late Monday morning.

The incident occurred near Horne and Broadway Road a short time before noon.

Scottsdale police officials say there were no injuries to officers. It's unclear if anyone else was injured during the incident.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

The intersection is currently shut down amid the investigation, Mesa police say.

