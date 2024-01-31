Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

'Residences on Main': New mixed-use housing project underway in Mesa

The development is near Country Club Drive and Main Street
Residences on Main rendering
Chicanos Por La Causa
Residences on Main rendering
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 10:58:01-05

MESA, AZ — Chicanos Por La Causa is working on a brand new mixed-use housing development near downtown Mesa.

The Residences on Main will be located near Country Club Drive and Main Street, which is close to the downtown area and light rail.

CPLC says the development will have nearly 200 apartment units and 19,000 square feet of retail space.

Chicanos Por La Causa

The goal of the project is to provide more “diverse housing opportunities” and offer a “walkable, active downtown environment,” CPLC says.

Crews broke ground on the development last week. There is no word yet on when the project is expected to be completed.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61