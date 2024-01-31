'Residences on Main': New mixed-use housing project underway in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Chicanos Por La Causa is working on a brand new mixed-use housing development near downtown Mesa.

The Residences on Main will be located near Country Club Drive and Main Street, which is close to the downtown area and light rail.

CPLC says the development will have nearly 200 apartment units and 19,000 square feet of retail space.

The goal of the project is to provide more “diverse housing opportunities” and offer a “walkable, active downtown environment,” CPLC says.

Crews broke ground on the development last week. There is no word yet on when the project is expected to be completed.