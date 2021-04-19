Red Mountain High School students post anti-sexual harassment flyers on campus

MESA, AZ — Two Mesa students have stirred up a conversation with their peers after anonymously posting anti-sexual harassment flyers.

Red Mountain High School Juniors Eva Tarango and Alexis Nelson posted more than 20 flyers with a list of "no means no" phrases for Sexual Harassment Awareness Month.

"It’s been long overdue," said Tarango.

"I’ve seen at school like girls get cat-called on their way to class," said Nelson.

The flyers were taped on the bathroom mirrors in the girl's bathrooms at Red Mountain High School, unbeknownst to school faculty.

The flyers posted on Wednesday read:

"April is Sexual Harassment

So let's go over some reminders

"No" means no

"Wait" means no

"No thanks" means no

"I have a boyfriend/girlfriend" means no

"Maybe later" means no

"Uhhh ..." means no

"I'm not in the mood" means no

"I'm not sure" means no

"You're/I'm drunk" means no

"Don't touch me" means no

Staying still means no

Silence means no

NO MEANS NO NOT CONVINCE ME

Wear any shade of blue on Friday April 16th to show support for

sexual assault survivors

We see you. We hear you. We believe you."

"People might think that saying “I’m not really sure” they might think that they might take that as “oh I’m trying to get you to convince me and stuff” but really it just means no," said Tarango.

Tarango and Nelson posted the flyers without telling any other students at first and are already hearing conversations about sexual harassment.

"People were telling me it makes them so happy to go to the bathroom to see those pictures," said Tarango.

"I heard one girl say it meant so much to her that people were showing their support," said Nelson.