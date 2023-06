MESA, AZ — A gas station was damaged and a travel van was destroyed in a propane tank fire Friday morning in Mesa.

Fire officials say the incident occurred near Ellsworth and Baseline roads.

A 15-gallon propane tank is believed to have caught fire, extending to a travel van and nearby gas pumps.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Officials say the van is considered a total loss.

The gas station will be closed "for an extended period of time" due to damages with some fuel pumps.