Pregnant woman Kendall Gurley reported missing in Mesa

MESA, AZ - Mesa police are looking for a 32-year-old pregnant woman who was last seen more than a week ago.

Kendall Gurley was last seen leaving a home near US-60 and Gilbert Road on the night of November 14th. That’s the last time her family heard from her, according to police.

Officials say Gurley is pregnant and normally in contact with friends and family on a daily basis.

Family members told police they’re concerned for her welfare because she experienced recent domestic violence through an ex-boyfriend.

"There was some fear that the abuse from her ex-boyfriend who is the father of her four-year-old child might in some way be involved," said Carrie Cozzie, Gurley's mother.

Jennifer Feely, Gurley's aunt, said Kendall dropped off her son last Tuesday to her at a Circle K near the US-60 and Gilbert. She told her aunt she would drop off clothes the next day, but she never showed up.

The last message family received was Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. saying she was away from Wi-Fi but would try to get in touch as soon as she can.

Gurley may be on foot in the East Valley and police say she may not have a full-time residence.

"I have my suspicions, a lot of us do actually, and it has a lot to do with the ex-boyfriend," Feely said. "Kendall if you're out there and you see this, just come home."

She is described as a white woman around 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has several tattoos on her arm, blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.