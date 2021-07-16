POWER OUTAGES: Thousands lost power in Valley amid Thursday storms

Thousands of people lost power as a rapidly developing storm made its way through the Valley Thursday afternoon and evening.

At one point in the evening, over 7,500 were without power during the storms.

As of 6:45 p.m., APS says an outage in the Metro Phoenix area has left approximately 12 customers without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

The SRP outage map shows approximately 1,000 customers who are without power as of 6:45 p.m. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

