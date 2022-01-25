Power Food Park in Mesa closing soon amid feud

MESA, AZ — Power Food Park is a popular spot if you're looking for good food. Although, neighbors nearby have been voicing concerns over the noise and traffic.

Park owners have run into roadblocks with new city rules. So, they're closing the gates at the end of next month.

For the businesses who have been around close to the beginning about a year and a half ago, now they only have a few weeks left.

"Power Food Park has been a huge part of our growth in business. It'll be pretty sad," says Eric Solheim, whose truck Big Nate's Family BBQ opened as a to-go restaurant during the pandemic, but really made a name for itself after serving at the food park.

The decision to close follows a long-running feud with nearby residents. The landowners have been dealing with complaints about noise and traffic.

"You know, one of the biggest issues has really been the park operators just don't seem like they've wanted to do the things that they could do, you know, to make it more acceptable and more appealing," says David Sloan, who lives nearby.

"We're hoping that this… the neighbors and ourselves and the city can come to some sort of an agreement, with a residential housing project or something that would make sense here," says Ray Johnson, co-owner of Power Food Park.

On top of that, city leaders recently amended a city code to say food trucks cannot operate within 250 feet of homes. Co-owner Ray Johnson tells us this location may not be right for a food park, but it won't put an end to their idea.

"We're going to find another location or, we're going to try to work with different cities, even City of Mesa, try to find some sort of a public-private partnership," says Johnson.

The Corndog Company says they will find a way to keep doing what they love.

"I mean people love corndogs so, we'll keep on serving them, making people happy," says Payton Darling.

The City of Mesa sent a statement to ABC15:

“The withdrawal of this application to rezone 1439 North Power Road does not mean the owners will not be using the property in the future. We look forward to learning about any new proposals for the site and continuing to work toward a project that would serve the interest of the property owner and the community.”