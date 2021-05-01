Police searching for family of young boy found at Pioneer Park in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Police are searching for the family of a young boy found at Pioneer Park in Mesa Saturday.
Mesa police say the boy was found at the park near Mesa Drive and Main Street at around 3 p.m.
He is about 2-years-old and is wearing a black shirt, jeans and camouflage Vans.
If you have information on who the child is, please contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.
We need your help locating this child’s family!! Do you know him? Found at Pioneer Park. pic.twitter.com/koOdgfMSos— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 1, 2021