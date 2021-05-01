Watch
Police searching for family of young boy found at Pioneer Park in Mesa

Posted at 4:49 PM, May 01, 2021
MESA, AZ — Police are searching for the family of a young boy found at Pioneer Park in Mesa Saturday.

Mesa police say the boy was found at the park near Mesa Drive and Main Street at around 3 p.m.

He is about 2-years-old and is wearing a black shirt, jeans and camouflage Vans.

If you have information on who the child is, please contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

