Police searching for family of young boy found at Pioneer Park in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Police are searching for the family of a young boy found at Pioneer Park in Mesa Saturday.

Mesa police say the boy was found at the park near Mesa Drive and Main Street at around 3 p.m.

He is about 2-years-old and is wearing a black shirt, jeans and camouflage Vans.

If you have information on who the child is, please contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.