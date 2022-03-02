Watch
Police make arrest in February murder of 27-year-old man in Mesa

University Drive Center Street shooting
University Drive Center Street shooting
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 02, 2022
MESA, AZ — Mesa police have made an arrest in the killing of a 27-year-old man in Mesa.

Officials say 35-year-old Jose Ivan Chavez Garcia was arrested on Tuesday, March 1, in Mesa in connection to the death of Alejandro Saldano Hernandez.

Jose Ivan Chavez Garcia

On February 13, police were called to the area of University Drive and Center Street for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located a victim lying in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect drove off and remained at large ever since.

Over the past few weeks, investigators continued contacting witnesses and following leads.

On March 1, detectives served a search warrant at Garcia’s home where he was located.

He was taken to a police station for questioning where police say he admitted his involvement in the crime.

He stated that the shooting was related to an argument between the victim and his friends.

Garcia was booked into jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

