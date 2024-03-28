Watch Now
Police looking for armed man who threatened child during sexual assault attempt in Mesa

Reward offered by Silent Witness for information in this case
Police are investigating a reported sexual assault attempt that happened in Mesa last month.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 28, 2024
MESA, AZ — Police are asking for your help after a reported sexual assault attempt involving a juvenile victim in Mesa last month.

According to Silent Witness, the incident occurred on Saturday, Feb. 3 around 9 p.m. at an apartment near 75th Place and University Drive.

A man reportedly threatened a 12-year-old girl with a knife and attempted to sexually assault her, police say.

The suspect fled from the scene in an unknown direction and has not been located.

Officials describe the suspect as a Black man about 5'10" with a medium build. He reportedly had dark spiky hair and a goatee that was longer and thicker around the chin line. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo, dark pants, and a black hunting-style backpack. He was armed with a knife.

Silent Witness mesa sex assault attempt sketch

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and report it to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish) or on their website. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered.

