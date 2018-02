MESA, AZ - Fifteen men were taken into custody after a prostitution sting in Mesa during a week in January.

As a part of Mesa Police Department's initiative to raise awareness and stop human trafficking, detectives conducted "Operation Eagle's Nest," which sought out people seeking prostitutes online.

Police say detectives used social media platforms and posted ads for suspects looking for illegal sex acts.

The suspects responded to the ad and arrived at a pre-determined location where they were met by officers and then taken into custody.

Fifteen men between ages 29 to 62 were taken into custody for solicitation of prostitution, according to police.