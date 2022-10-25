Phoenix-Mesa Gateway to undergo $25-million expansion project

MESA, AZ — A $25-million expansion will bring a brand-new terminal, concessions, and retail to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

McCarthy Building Companies will be the contractors for the 30,000-square-foot project. It will replace a 13-year-old temporary structure that currently houses 10 gates.

DWL Architects+

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway has seen a huge jump with new flights, airlines, and more passengers than ever.

Demolition of the current terminal will begin in December, according to a news release.

DWL Architects+

The project is expected to be completed by February 2024.