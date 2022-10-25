Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway to undergo $25-million expansion project

The airport will get a new terminal, concessions and retail
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway expansion rendering.jpg
DWL Architects+
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway expansion rendering.jpg
Posted at 9:02 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 12:13:24-04

MESA, AZ — A $25-million expansion will bring a brand-new terminal, concessions, and retail to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

McCarthy Building Companies will be the contractors for the 30,000-square-foot project. It will replace a 13-year-old temporary structure that currently houses 10 gates.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Connector Walkway.jpg

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway has seen a huge jump with new flights, airlines, and more passengers than ever.

Demolition of the current terminal will begin in December, according to a news release.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Technology Lounge-Retail.jpg

The project is expected to be completed by February 2024.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!