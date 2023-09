MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting in a Mesa neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home near Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Gunshots were reportedly heard outside and a shooting victim was found in a front yard. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no suspects in custody and no further information was immediately available.