MESA, AZ — Mesa fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at a motel.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. near Main Street and Stapley Drive.

A fire department spokesperson says an adult was found in the building while firefighters attacked the blaze, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their current condition is not known.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.