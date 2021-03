MESA, AZ — A pedestrian was killed by a street sweeper along US 60 in Mesa early Tuesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian ran in front of the sweeper just after 5 a.m. near Dobson Road.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries, DPS says.

Westbound traffic is backed up in the area due to the investigation, but the freeway was not fully shut down after the crash.

There is no word yet on what caused the pedestrian to run into the roadway.