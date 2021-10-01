PD: Two found dead after neighbor dispute leads to shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Police say two people in Mesa were found dead on a sidewalk following a neighbor dispute near Signal Butte and Broadway roads Thursday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the area for a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two people, a 54-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, lying on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds. The duo was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting happened due to an alleged neighbor dispute between two couples.

Both couples reportedly took out a firearm during the argument which led to the shooting.

The identities of the couples involved were not revealed.

An investigation is underway.