PD: One dead after driver runs red light, causes crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a deadly crash involving an apparent red-light runner.

The incident occurred along the Broadway Road overpass of Loop 202 Red Mountain Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened as a BMW was traveling northbound on the off-ramp. A Kia Soul reportedly ran a red light and hit the BMW, sending the Soul into the barrier wall.

Mesa PD

The driver of the Soul died in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

This crash is one of many believed to be caused by drivers who run red lights. Within the last few weeks, these crashes have claimed the lives of at least five people and left others hurt.

Arizona remains number one in the nation for red-light running deaths.

FULL SECTION: OPERATION SAFE ROADS