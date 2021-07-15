Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

PD: Mesa officers involved in shooting of armed woman

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 11:17:24-04

MESA, AZ — Mesa officers were involved in a shooting Wednesday night that left an armed woman injured.

Police say they were called to a home near Brown and Power roads around 9:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported a woman was armed and threatening suicide. Another call was made shortly after saying a shot had been fired.

When officers arrived, another neighbor was seen with the woman in front of a home. Officers made multiple commands for the woman to drop her weapons and she would not comply.

Officers fired at the woman, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15