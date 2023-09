MESA, AZ — Police say a 3-year-old child shot a man at a home in Mesa late Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment home near Gilbert Road and University Drive after 11 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say the child got hold of the gun and accidentally shot its father in the back.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No further information was immediately available.