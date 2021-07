MESA, AZ — Mesa police are asking the public to help look for a missing 18-year-old man with Down syndrome.

Peter Milton was last seen Thursday around 7 a.m. near Dobson and Broadway roads.

Milton reportedly left with his brown and white spotted Jack Russell Terrier named Penny.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and light blue shorts. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 120 pounds.

Mesa PD

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact police at 480-644-2211.