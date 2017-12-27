PD: Man steals credit cards from locker at Mesa gym, spends $1,000 at Target

MESA, AZ - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who stole a man's credit cards from an East Valley gym, then ran up $1,000 in charges at a nearby store.

Mesa police say the suspect visited the EOS Fitness facility near Baseline and Gilbert roads around 6:20 p.m. on December 3, and went directly to the locker room.

According to police, the lock on the victim's locker was cut open, and his car keys and credit cards were stolen from inside.

The same suspect seen at the gym could also be seen on security footage from the Target store nearby, less than 30 minutes after leaving the gym. He reportedly used the victim's stolen credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 worth of goods from the store.

The suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 35 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, and has tattoos on the right side of his neck and right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa police at 480-644-2211.