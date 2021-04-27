PD: Suspect in custody after barricade situation at gas station in Mesa

MESA — Mesa police say a suspect is in custody after falling from the roof of a gas station near Power and Brown roads Tuesday morning.

Mesa police were at the scene of a barricade situation where they say the suspect fell out of the roof, inside the gas station and hit his head.

Officials said the suspect had barricaded himself inside the gas station.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a large police presence, as well as medical crews at the scene.

