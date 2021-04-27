Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

PD: Suspect in custody after barricade situation at gas station in Mesa

items.[0].videoTitle
Police are on scene of a barricade situation near Power and Brown roads
poster_e94db4be6cab467c84547d5592521293.jpg
Posted at 8:14 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 12:47:07-04

MESA — Mesa police say a suspect is in custody after falling from the roof of a gas station near Power and Brown roads Tuesday morning.

Mesa police were at the scene of a barricade situation where they say the suspect fell out of the roof, inside the gas station and hit his head.

Officials said the suspect had barricaded himself inside the gas station.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a large police presence, as well as medical crews at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV