MESA — Over 50 firefighters tackled a massive fire at a Mesa roofing supply company early Saturday morning.

According to Mesa Fire Department, the initial call came in around 2:30 a.m. about a large fire at ABC Supply Co., Inc. in Mesa.

MFD says firefighters had limited access to water supplies, but were able to prevent the fire from extending to any other structures.

Officials say that nobody was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.