MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting involving police officers near Country Club Drive and Main Street.

The incident occurred sometime before 8 p.m. Monday night.

Officials say no officers were injured.

Mesa police has not released information as to what led to the shooting or the individual's injuries.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

