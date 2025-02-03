One person in custody after shooting incident involving Mesa police Monday

MESA, AZ — Mesa police were involved in a shooting incident Monday morning near Lindsay and Broadway roads.

Police say there were no injuries to officers or the suspect. The suspect is now in custody.

The incident reportedly started as a domestic violence situation Sunday night but did not involve police. Police were called to the home around 9:20 a.m. Monday for reports of a possible suicide. Officers learned from family members that the man had possibly fired a gun and then locked himself in a bathroom.

Police say everyone was removed from the home besides the suspect and a barricade situation ensued.

Gunfire was reportedly exchanged between the suspect and officers before the man was eventually taken into custody.

