One person dead after car crashes into tree in southeast Valley

abc15.com staff
8:41 PM, Feb 7, 2018
44 mins ago
mesa | southeast valley
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MESA, AZ - The Mesa Police Department says one person was killed after a car crashed into a tree Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near Guadalupe Road and the Loop 202.

Police say there was a minor crash nearby on Guadalupe Road where two vehicles struck each other. After that, one of the vehicles continued east on Guadalupe Road at a high speed and crashed into a tree.

It’s unclear why the driver continued after the crash, or if impairment was a factor. The driver of the other vehicle involved did not have serious injuries.

The identity of the driver killed has not been released.

 

