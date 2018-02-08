One person dead after car crashes into tree in southeast Valley

MESA, AZ - The Mesa Police Department says one person was killed after a car crashed into a tree Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near Guadalupe Road and the Loop 202.

Police say there was a minor crash nearby on Guadalupe Road where two vehicles struck each other. After that, one of the vehicles continued east on Guadalupe Road at a high speed and crashed into a tree.

It’s unclear why the driver continued after the crash, or if impairment was a factor. The driver of the other vehicle involved did not have serious injuries.

The identity of the driver killed has not been released.