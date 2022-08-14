One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa

MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon.

Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say one person has been detained.

The identities of the man stabbed and the person detained have not been released.

It is unknown what led up to this situation.

This is an active investigation. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.